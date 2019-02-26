Celebrate ‘Festival of Flakes’ Weekend at Winona March 2 and 3

BOYLSTON and MANNSVILLE, NY – Winter enthusiasts and families can enjoy two days of healthy outdoor recreation at the Winona Forest “Festival of Flakes Weekend” Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3.

Organized by members of the all-volunteer Winona Forest Recreation Association, the weekend will feature the IditaFAT fat bike races on Saturday, and the SnoFatShu snowshoe/fat bike duathlon on Sunday.

The events start at the Winona CCC Camp in Mannsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 2 and at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 3.

On-line registration is open through noon Thursday, Feb. 28, at https://www.bikereg.com/winona-forest-iditafat-bike-race.

On-site registration will be available for most of the events.

The courses boast panoramic views of the sprawling 9,000-acre Winona State Forest, located in northern Oswego and southern Jefferson counties on the western edge of the Tug Hill Plateau.

Winona’s experienced crew of volunteer groomers — many of whom are fat bikers themselves — start maintaining the IditaFAT and the SnoFatShu courses in December, using a diverse arsenal of equipment to provide the best-groomed trails possible.

Matt Westerlund, president of the Winona Forest Recreation Association, said both events offer a variety of courses for all ages and skill levels.

The IditaFAT has evolved into one of the Northeast’s premier fat bike races and has attracted elite cyclists from around the world.

The SnoFatShu is the first snowshoe/fat bike duathlon of its kind in the country.

Special recognition will be given to the male and female athlete with the fastest combined times in both the 50k IditaFAT and solo SnoFatShu.

They will be crowned king and queen of the Festival of Flakes Weekend.

The IditaFAT and SnoFatShu are fundraisers organized by the Winona Forest Recreation Association to help maintain the grooming machinery as well as management of the trails.

To watch a video about the SnoFatShu visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz96Kbu0E7A

For more information on Winona events, visit http://www.winonaforest.com/.

For Oswego County accommodations and visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

