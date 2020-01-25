Celebrate Groundhog Day With Amboy Annie

AMBOY – Come celebrate Groundhog Day at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center! Instead of watching Punxsutawney Phil on television.

Program participants will snowshoe about the woodland searching for Amboy Annie, the center’s resident woodchuck on Sunday, February 2 at 2 p.m.

Perhaps Amboy Annie can help determine if spring will arrive early, late, or just when it should.

Everyone from age three to 103 can easily learn to snowshoe.

There will be a short lesson before the snowshoe wander through the center’s woodlands.

Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers.

Snowshoes are provided free to program participants.

If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will enjoy a winter boot wander.

There is a program fee of $4 per person or $12 per family and children younger than three are free.

Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on State Route 183, between routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County.

For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315 963 7286.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

