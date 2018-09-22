Celebrate Local Hunting and Fishing

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature joined in celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, September 22.

First proclaimed in 1972, the recognition was issued to encourage citizens to wisely use and properly manage natural resources to ensure them for future generations.

Locally, Oswego County is home to more than 33,000 acres of public land, including five wildlife management areas, 13 state forests, and the Salmon River Falls Unique Area.

Celebrate the day by exploring the Oneida Lake Fish Cultural Station in Constantia from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The NYS DEC Salmon River Fish Hatchery in Altmar also hosts an open house on Saturday.

Enjoy tours, displays, activities and family fun from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

For details, call 315-623-7311 in Constantia or 315-298-5051 in Altmar.

The Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented the proclamation.

