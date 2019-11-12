Celebrating Creativity This Thanksgiving

By Senator Patty Ritchie

I hope this Thanksgiving you will be able to gather with your family and friends, enjoy a delicious turkey dinner and of course, give thanks for all that you have and love in your life.

I believe appreciating and giving thanks for your life really is what Thanksgiving is truly all about.

In honor of that sentiment, this year, I will again be offering a special program for all the amazing youngsters in our lives.

The theme of this year’s “Thanksgiving Day Creative Celebration” program is “what are you thankful for?”

To take part, students in Kindergarten through 6th grades are asked to write an original poem, essay or create artwork expressing what they are thankful for in the past year.

I will post each submission to my website and ensure all those to take the time to share with me what they are thankful for, will receive a special recognition as well.

When a child has finished his or her creative work, it, or a photo of it, can be submitted—via jpeg or PDF format—to my website at www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.

Teachers may submit entries from their students as well.

Submissions are due November 25.

In years past, I have truly enjoyed seeing the inspiring creativity our children have used in answering the question, “What are you thankful for?”

It is remarkable to see what these submissions represent and the gratitude and respect our children are able to express through the program.

If you know a young person who would like to participate this year, I invite you to visit my website, www.ritchie.nysenate.gov for more information and to submit their artwork, essay or poem.

