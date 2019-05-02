MEXICO – Mexico Point State Park will hold its first interactive music and arts festival, Celebrating the Arts at Mexico Point Park on June 9 from 2-5 p.m.

It is free to the public and will feature live music by two local groups, The Tug Hill Players and Native Immigrants.

The Tug Hill Players create its own blend of music that in the words of one listener, “transports you to another place.”

Its musical arrangements have roots in Celtic, bluegrass, country, Appalachian and folk music.

Native Immigrants is a musical duo that performs on Native American flutes and many different percussive instruments.

There will be a musical instrument “Petting Zoo” where adults and children can actually hold and play an assortment of instruments, such as cello, trombone or flute to name a few of the instruments you may try under the guidance of local musicians.

(The instrumental mouthpieces will be sanitized between individual uses.)

There will also be yoga, Tai Chi and art demonstrations to participate in.

You may paint a painting, print a picture or make a glass mosaic tile to take home.

Artists will demonstrate print-making, carving and stained-glass construction — art techniques used by Severn Bishoff and William Casey’s college students to create the art that adorns Casey’s Cottage, which is part of the park.

The park’s history goes back to the American Revolution, with stories of spying on the British, dancing through the roaring ‘20s, defying Prohibition and the transformation of Casey’s Cottage from a humble carriage house to a medieval manor house.

Walking tours will leave the park’s entrance every half hour during the festival to tell these stories.

The highlight of the afternoon will be the announcement of the 18 winning designs from the Stained-Glass Window Design Contest for Casey’s Cottage.

Drawings of the winning designs will be posted in the windows for which they will be made.

There is still time to submit a design for the contest.

For more information, about the Stained-Glass Window Design Contest, go to www.MexicoPointPark.com.

The Friends of Mexico Point Park is very thankful to CNY Arts, a regional arts agency in Syracuse, for granting them a Community Arts Grant to make this new festival possible and free to the public.

