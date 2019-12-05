AMBOY – Join the fun at a Celebration of Snow at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center over the holiday break.

Visit on Friday, January 3 from 10 a.m. to noon for this family-oriented program.

Participants will explore the science of snow with simple experiments and crafts, and enjoy a snowshoe walk through the woodlands.

There is a program fee of $4.00 per person or $12.00 per family, and children under three are free.

Pre-registration is requested to assist in the celebration’s coordination.

To register, please contact Diana at 315-963-7286 or email [email protected]

Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers.

Outdoor footwear or winter boots that can be strapped into a snowshoe should be worn.

Sneakers and fashion boots with heels do not fit in the straps and will make walking very difficult.

Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on State Route 183, between routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County.

For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315-963-7286.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

