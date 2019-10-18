Census 2020 Hiring Event Set October 23

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York will host an informational hiring event for Census 2020 job openings on October 23.

The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the county office building, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

“The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting 2.7 million people across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count,” said Kristine Hanford, partnership specialist for the New York Regional Census Center. “Information events will be held all over the country throughout the month of October to answer questions about 2020 Census jobs and the hiring process.”

“They want to hire people from within local communities to improve the accuracy of the count. We are encouraging people to apply now to reserve their place in history and ensure that everyone in their community is counted next year,” Hanford added.

The Census Bureau needs to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020.

In order to meet this goal, peak recruiting efforts are starting now.

Hanford added, “This is also a great opportunity for people to line up their spring and summer employment for next year.”

Those interested can apply online at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.

Open interviews will be held at the hiring event.

For more information, call Oswego County Workforce New York at 315-591-9000.

