Center for Weight Loss & Surgery Names New Staff Member

OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s Center for Weight Loss and Surgery welcomes Nurse Practitioner Marilyn Buckley to its staff.

Buckley joins a bariatric team that has not only introduced a life-changing program for those challenged by weight loss, but has also surpassed all expectations since it opened in 2017.

The center recently marked the milestone of its 100th surgery in Oswego Hospital’s advanced surgery center.

Buckley recently earned her nurse practitioner degree from the University of Colorado, while also working as a registered nurse/ interim clinical nurse educator for a medical/surgical progressive care unit at the University’s Hospital in Aurora.

The University of Colorado Hospital at Aurora, which today has more than 600 beds, is credited with founding the first nurse practitioner program in the country in 1965.

Prior to earning her nurse practitioner degree she provided nursing care as a registered nurse for more than 17 years in a variety of settings in Colorado.

Providing physician care at The Center for Weight Loss and Surgery at Oswego Health and working with Buckley are Dr. Cooper and Jeffrey DeSimone, MD, who are affiliated with Central New York Surgical Physicians, PC.

Both are board certified diplomates by the American Board of Surgery.

Oswego Health’s comprehensive and personalized program begins with a screening process and physician-led education sessions to assist community members in being successful.

The bariatrics staff remains a part of each patient’s weight loss team throughout their weight-loss journey, from that initial screening and education sessions to surgery and follow up support groups.

Along with the two physicians, the bariatric team includes a registered nurse, a psychologist, and a dietician, among others.

Buckley, a native of Albany said she was not only attracted to the positon, but to the area as well.

“Coming from a large hospital setting, I am very much looking forward to working with the bariatric patients who are part of this program forever and developing relationships with them. I was also very impressed with the bariatric physicians and other staff members who have made me feel very comfortable. I immediately had a sense that this was a good fit professionally and personally,” she said.

She added that she was looking forward to becoming active within the community.

Buckley said she enjoys spending time outdoors, including skiing, camping, paddle boarding and hiking.

