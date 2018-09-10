Central and Northern NY Building Trades Council Endorses Sullivan For Sheriff

OSWEGO, N.Y- Republican Gene Sullivan has been unanimously endorsed for Oswego County Sheriff by the Central and Northern NY Building Trades Council.

Citing his decades of service to Oswego County and his extensive law enforcement command experience, the Council evaluated Sullivan as well qualified to assume the post of Sheriff.

“As Undersheriff, Gene Sullivan has demonstrated the administrative know-how to manage the Sheriff’s Department and keep our community safe,” said Trades Council President Greg Lancette. “Safety is critically important to the men and women of the Council. That’s why we support Gene Sullivan.”

“I am honored and proud to receive this important endorsement,” said Sullivan “The hard-working men and women represented by the Council do a lot of good for our community. I am deeply grateful for their support.”

Sullivan is the endorsed Republican candidate for Sheriff. Currently, he serves as Undersheriff, appointed by Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd, who has previously endorsed Sullivan’s campaign.