Central-Northern NY Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses DelConte

New York State Supreme Court Candidate Scott DelConte has received the endorsement of the Central-Northern New York Building & Construction Trades Council, which represents approximately 5,000 construction workers and 17 member unions.

DelConte is running for one of four seats in the Fifth Judicial District, which includes Jefferson, Herkimer, Lewis, Onondaga, Oneida and Oswego counties.



“Scott DelConte has the right experience for the bench, having successfully practiced law at a very high-level for nearly twenty years. He has the proven integrity, independence and temperament to serve on the State Supreme Court,” said Patrick Carroll, Business Manager at United Association of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 73. “Scott DelConte reflects the values of our council’s membership and we are very proud to endorse him.”

“I am very honored to have the support of the hard-working men and women of the Central­ Northern New York Building & Construction Trades Council,” said DelConte.

DelConte has also been endorsed by the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties Central Trades and Labor Council.

Raised in Cicero, DelConte attended Cicero-North Syracuse High School and holds degrees from Cornell University and the Washington & Lee University School of Law.

He previously served as managing member of the Oswego office of Bond, Schoeneck and King and is now the principal of the DelConte Law Firm in Oswego.

He was named to the 2018 New York Super Lawyers List.

DelConte was found qualified to be elected to the Supreme Court by the Fifth Judicial District’s Independent Judicial Election Qualification Commission.

He has been screened by the Oswego County, Oneida County, Onondaga County and Central New York Women’s bar associations and received those bar associations’ highest ratings.

DelConte has been nominated to run for the State Supreme Court by the Democratic, Conservative and Independence parties.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...