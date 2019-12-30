Central Square Inducts 2019-20 National Honor Society Members

December 30, 2019 Contributor

CENTRAL SQUARE – Superintendent Thomas J. Colabufo then welcomed everyone and spoke about the importance of the four pillars of the NHS; scholarship, service, leadership and character.

National Honor Society 2019 Inductees include, front row, left to right: Morgan Keenan, Veronica Logsdon, Hannah Mantor, Jillian Howe, Madyson Lawton, Grace Hunt and Cora Keohane. Second row: Kamille Zakrzeski, Kennedy Rice, Lauren Scheuer, Makaela Maciariello, Sarah Metzger, Alyssa Doane, Emily Colledge, Emma Meyers and Elena Ruzekowicz. Third row: Emily Schlueter, Sara Syrell, Jacob Thompson, Angela Gugino, Ella Wolf, Jonathan Clarke, Jennifer Gasser, Michael Sweeting, Madison Lee and Shannon McMullen.

An impressive 62 students were inducted by current members throughout the evening, with each being personally introduced by a short narrative of the accomplishments that led to their induction.

After all inductees were presented, both current and new NHS members recited the membership pledge, followed by closing remarks.

The National Honor Society remains the leader among organizations and societies that promote recognition for students who reflect outstanding accomplishments in the areas of scholarship, character, leadership, and service.

The NHS at Paul V. Moore High School strives to uphold these four pillars of excellence and choose only those students who exemplify these qualities.

Once someone is inducted into a chapter of NHS, they pledge to uphold the major responsibility of representing Paul V. Moore High School and the Central Square School District with integrity and respect for self and others.

National Honor Society 2019 Inductees include, front row, left to right: Ethan Wells, Shelby Pappas, Hannah Havens, Jenna Moran, Alyssa Himes, Rianna Garlic and Collin Wines. Second row: Allison Farrell, Hannah Sywulski. Brianna Basile, Emma Helms, Camryn Humphrey, Emily Reichard, Lauren Rupert, Mackenzie Landes and Kiersten Lorraine. Third row: Emma Herrmann, Lauren Carter, Hannah Boettcher, Elizabeth Kincaid, Ian Shaw, Julia Mann, Elena LaBuz, Meghan Sonnacchio, Kelsey Moorhead and Michaela Rice.

These outstanding students represent Paul V. Moore’s Chapter of National Honor Society for the 2019-20 school year.

This year’s inductees are exemplary examples of what it takes to be a member of this organization.

National Honor Society 2019 Inductees include, front row, from left to right: Noah Toleson, Trevor Francisco, Jack Martin and Derek Schumaker. Second row: Griffin Remenicky, Connor Leiser, Braxton Warden, Vincent Paladino, Ethan Rhinehardt and Braden Godici.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*