MEXICO – On November 14, State Police in Pulaski arrested Joseph R. Elacqua, 22, from Central Square, for Criminal Mischief 2nd degree, a class “D” felony.

Elacqua is charged with causing more than $5,000 worth of damage with his vehicle to the lawn at the Mexico Village Cemetery on several dates in October.

He was arraigned in the town of Albion Court and released on his own recognizance.

Elacqua is scheduled to appear in the town of Mexico Court on November 19.

