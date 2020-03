CENTRAL SQUARE – Central Square School District sent an email to its students and families today following the death of high school senior Jarrett Wells.

Wells, 18, died in a car crash in Syracuse yesterday, March 7.

The school district is offering counselors and staff at hand at Paul V. Moore High School today from 2 to 5 p.m. or later if needed.

