Central Square School District Sends Food Distribution Letter

Dear Parents & Guardians,

Yesterday, we put out an electronic blast to all parents/guardians regarding the meal distribution for our students to make the process for this Thursday’s (March 19), Monday’s (March 23), and Monday’s (March 30) food distribution at Millard Hawk Elementary, Brewerton Elementary, AA Cole Elementary, and Hastings-Mallory Elementary run as smooth as possible.

If you have friends that tell you that they do not receive any of these alerts, please forward them the following link, which takes a few minutes to complete and then they automatically will receive the alerts.

You may also want them to check their spam and if the alerts are in their spam folder, tell them to whitelist us https://www.cssd.org/Page/416. We will have each of our four food distribution sites well staffed and ready to go tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

What should the parents with students that receive free or reduced lunch do when they arrive to their local elementary school for food distribution?

Parents, drive up to the front of Millard Hawk Elementary using the front circle. Parents, drive up to the front of Hastings-Mallory Elementary using the front circle. Parents, drive up to the front of AA Cole using the front circle. Parents, drive up to the side of Brewerton Elementary as food distribution will be located at the side loading dock.

Parents, please be prepared to tell the staff member that will be next to your vehicle the following information when the staff member asks you what is the name of your oldest school aged child in our District and how many of your children have a food allergy (we are prepared to accommodate nut, milk, gluten)?

Even though we have meals pre-packaged, to make this as efficient as possible please be ready to answer the above two questions. Our goal is to keep the traffic flowing as quickly and as possible. Why are other school districts providing food (breakfast and lunch) to all students, but Central Square is only providing breakfast and lunch to students that receive free and reduced meals?

At Central Square, we have approximately 1600 students that receive free and reduced meals and feeding these students will remain our priority. There has been a massive run on all food distributors across the Country resulting in food shortages, and that is why we are not opening up our food distribution to all students. Our decision to feed only the students that receive free and reduced meals is a result of the massive food shortages in our Country.

If parents are not able to get to their local elementary during the 10AM-12PM or the 1PM-3PM pick up times, then please contact your child’s principal as soon as possible so we can make alternative arrangements. The following link was yesterday’s Food Distribution Parent Letter that was sent out https://tinyurl.com/Food- Distribution-Plan-CS.

Sincerely,

Thomas J. Colabufo Superintendent

