Central Square School District Updates Families On Food Distribution Practices

CENTRAL SQUARE – The Central Square School District sent out the following letter to the school community regarding food distribution this week.

Dear Parents & Guardians,

The food distribution scheduled for today (Monday, March 23) will be similar to last Thursday’s food distribution, except for one part of the process.

When parents pull up in their vehicles, they will lower the passenger side window and tell the staff member (that will be standing at least 10 feet from the car) how many children they have in their family from 12th grade all the way down to their youngest child that can eat solid foods.

There will be a table with nothing on it where cars will drive up next to and park. When the staff member receives word from the parent in the car of how many children they have, the staff member will bring that number of bagged meals and place them on the table and then return to a distance of at least 10 feet from the car.

Then, the parent or passenger in the car will get out of the car and take the bags of food off the table, return to their vehicle and drive away leaving an empty table, and we will continue to repeat this process.

This will no doubt add a little more time to the process, but it will make it safer for our staff and all of the people in the cars.

Last Friday, some parents thought only their children that are of school age qualified for the free and reduced meals, but ALL of their children from 12th grade to toddlers can get the meals.

Once we determine how many prepared meals are left at 3 p.m. today (Monday), after all the meals have gone out to all of the 1600 students that qualify for free and reduced lunches, I will send another electronic blast to all parents informing them of the details of the food distribution that will take place the next day (Tuesday, March 24).

Tuesday’s food distribution will take place at one location (Central Square Middle School) to minimize the number of staff needed, as we are thinking about everyone’ safety.

Tuesday’s food distribution will be open for ALL children from 12th grade to toddler that can eat solid foods, and it will not matter if the students qualify for free and reduced meals.

We will give all remaining meals away on Tuesday and we will prepare to start prepping for the 9 thousand meals that will be ready for the next food distribution day (March 30) that will be back at all four elementary schools.

This has been a very stressful time for everyone and we are so fortunate to have such a dedicated staff, a supportive Board of Education, and students, parents, and community members that have all come together to help each other get through this. I am honored to be your Superintendent and as our motto states, “As one we rise, together we soar,” and we will continue to soar as a great school district and outstanding community!

Sincerely,

Thomas J. Colabufo Superintendent

