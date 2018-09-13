Central Square School District Welcomes New Special Patrol Officers

CENTRAL SQUARE – Safety remains at the forefront of Central Square School District’s mission “to empower all student to excel as citizens in a changing world.”

To further strengthen the district’s efforts to maintain a safe learning environment, students will see a few new faces throughout the district.

Three Special Patrol Officers have been officially deputized and added to the ranks within the Central Square School District.

The district has partnered with the village of Central Square, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and various local police departments to maximize security for students and staff, while maintaining minimal fiscal impact.

Through this partnership, the district is able to employ and train retired police officers at about $50,000 per officer, far less than the nearly $150,000 it typically requires to train and pay a traditional school resource officer.

Jamey Locastro, a recent retiree from the Syracuse Police Department will be stationed at Paul V. Moore High School. Jeffrey Malecki, a retired New York State Trooper will be stationed at Central Square Middle School and Richard Hargraves, also a recent retiree from the Syracuse Police Department, will patrol the district’s four elementary schools.

Since the officers are technically considered village of Central Square employees, being formally deputized by Oswego County allows them full authority in schools that reside outside of the village.

The district is also working with Onondaga County, to extend the officer’s full authority to include Brewerton Elementary, which resides just outside of the boundaries of Oswego County.

In the meantime, officers will still hold authority in the school, except for the ability to make a formal arrest.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...