Central Square School Gives Information On Closure

CENTRAL SQUARE – Today, March 15, the Central Square School District sent out the following notice to parents and guardians of the district’s students.

Dear Parents/Guardians:

Oswego County Legislator Chairman, James Weatherup, has ordered the closure of all K-12 schools in Oswego County effective immediately and will re-open on April 14, 2020. The complete order can be viewed on the following link: https://tinyurl.com/County-Closure-Release.

What is our District doing?

This morning (Sunday) we had a meeting with all administrators and technology support staff as we are preparing to provide all students with a Chromebook and charging cord. We are also focused on the instructional component and how our staff can continue instructional delivery remotely during a prolonged school closure. Our IT department will provide parents with further details on our District Website under the heading COVID-19.

The District will continue to provide food to all of our students that receive free and reduced lunches over the prolonged school closure.

Monday, March 16, will be a Superintendent Conference Day at Central Square. All Staff will report to buildings at 8:00 AM to plan and implement online and/or alternative instruction for our students, and to receive guidance and support so we are able to provide the best instructional program for our students during the prolonged closure.

ALL Communications regarding the closure will be available on our District website (https://www.cssd.org/) on the COVID-19 resource page, on our homepage when they are finalized.

If your child is currently receiving homebound instruction and is without a device, please email [email protected] . Important Updates:

Parent conferences are cancelled. Staff members will send an email to parents to express any concerns that would have been shared at the conference. Parents, as always, please feel free to email your child’s teacher with any concerns you may have and would have shared in the parent conferences.

CSE meetings will be held remotely using phone conferencing. More information will come from the Office of Pupil Personnel directly to the families and staff involved.

Food Distribution- We are working to set up food distribution sites at each of our elementary schools for families who receive free and reduced breakfast and lunch. Breakfast and lunch items will be available to families on Monday of each week (Specific information regarding this process will be made available when this plan is finalized). We will be sending home food sufficient for five days at a time throughout the closure. In order to reduce the possibility of exposure, please be considerate and bring as few persons as possible to pick up food items at the distribution sites. Schedules, hours of distribution, and specific locations will be made available as soon as this information is finalized.

Medications that are located in the Nurse’s Offices must be picked up by parents during the designated hours of operation, 8AM-3PM on Monday, March 16, 2020. If you do not need these medications during the closure period, they can remain in the nurse’s offices.

Parent resources for online instruction will be made available on our website.

Chromebook pick up- If your student needs to use a CSSD Chromebook to conduct online instruction, we will be distributing the Chromebooks from each building. The Chromebook distribution schedule will be posted on our website shortly.