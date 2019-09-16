FULTON, NY – Chad Michael Phillips, 46, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Fulton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving parents and his aunt, Niki.

Chad was born in Oswego on September 8, 1973, and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, Class of 1991.

Upon graduation, he continued his education at S.U.N.Y. Morrisville.

Chad resided in Florida for the past 25 years and had been employed by Capone’s Dinner Theater and the Outback Steakhouse.

He cherished his family and was known as a kind, compassionate person with a wonderful sense of humor.

Chad enjoyed playing golf and was a fan of the Miami Dolphins, New York Yankees and the Syracuse Orange.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Brenda Phillips of Cazenovia; his sister, Danielle (Donald) Wester of New Woodstock; his grandmother, Beverly Slocum of New Woodstock; his two nieces, Delaney and Devyn; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Chad was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Ivan Slocum; and by his paternal grandparents, Erwin Phillips, Betty and Joseph Mirabito.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 28, at New Woodstock Cemetery, Main Street, New Woodstock.

Following the services, Chad’s family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lincklaen House, 79 Albany St., Cazenovia.

Contributions may be made to Golisano Children’s Hospital, 750 E. Adams St., CAB Room 326, Syracuse, NY 13210.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Phillips family, please visit www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com

