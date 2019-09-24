Chairvolotti Will Speak About Emerald Ash Borer, Tree Health at Rice Creek Field Station

OSWEGO – Joe Chairvolotti, district manager of the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, will present a free workshop on forest health issues at the SUNY Oswego Rice Creek Field Station.

The event will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12.

It is sponsored by the Oswego County Environmental Management Council, the city of Oswego Tree Advisory Board and Oswego City Tree Stewards.

The field station is located at 193 Thompson Road, Oswego.

Chairvolotti will speak about the major invasive species impacting and threatening trees and forests.

The information presented will apply to homeowners, forest owners and those interested in community forests or trees.

The workshop is free and open to the public, and will cover identification and recommendations for planning associated with the emerald ash borer and other major insects and diseases.

After the indoor portion of the workshop, Chairvolotti will lead a brief hike to further discuss the impacts of emerald ash borer and other invasive species.

For more information contact Karen Noyes, associate senior planner, at the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, phone 315-349-8292.

