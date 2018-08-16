Championship On The Line For Fulton Speedway Unique eCigs Modified Series Saturday

FULTON, NY – This Saturday, August 18 Power Seal Asphalt Sealing & Northeast Racing Products, Auction, Trade Show and Swap Meet will present a night of fast, family, affordable, fun racing at the Fulton Speedway.

Racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will feature the final race of the Unique eCigs 358 Modified Series, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger free. Pit is $27 Member, $30 Non-Member. Grandstands will open at 5:00 pm with racing at 7:00 pm.

The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds will have two-point battles going on Saturday night. The first is to decide the Champion in the Unique eCigs 358 Modified Series. Rookie Ron Davis III and Jordan McCreadie who has called Fulton Speedway his Saturday night race place for the first time are tied at the top of the standings. Never count out former track champion Larry Wight who is just ten points back.

Saturday night’s race takes on double importance as it also counts towards track points, with just three races left to decide the 2018 Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified Track Champion. For others it is a chance to battle for wins and good finishes to carry momentum into the 32nd Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday & Saturday, September 28-29.

August 18 format. No track handicapping, draw at the pit gate, timed hot laps, feature redraw with the feature being 50-laps, $2,000-to-win.

Top-Five Modified Point Standings:

(Unique eCigs 358 Modified Series) – 32R-Ron Davis III (110) 9J-Jordan McCreadie (110) 99L-Larry Wight (108) 20-Jeff McGinnis (94) 42P-Pat Ward (90).

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds) – 99L-Larry Wight (649) 32R-Ron Davis III (628) 83X-Tim Sears Jr. (626) 42p-Pat Ward (614) 62s-Tom Sears Jr. (583).

A big thanks goes out to one of the night’s sponsors, Sportsman racer Tom Juno and his company Power Seal Driveway Sealer. The top-two in both Sportsman features will race in the Power Seal Challenge. The four drivers will draw for starting spots in a 4-lap dash paying (1) $150 (2) $100 (3) $75 (4) $50.

Tom Juno and Corey Barker will have their Sportsman pit location Saturday in the midway. Fans can get up close to see what happens during a race night for race teams.

Top Five Division Point Standings:

(SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman) – 8-Alan Fink (660) 24K-Nick Krause (636) 38-Zach Sobotka (636) 60-Jackson Gill (624) 3-Chris Mackey (620).

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) – 38-Jason Parkhurst (1,384) 3X-Kevan Cook (1,380) 81-Bret Belden (1,368) 93-Sean Beardsley (1,346) 10-Chris Fleming (1,328).

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome Power Seal Driveway Sealing, “The Fast Professionals” and the Northeast Racing Products. Auction. Trade Show and Swap Meet.

As a family-owned and operated business, they know how important your home is to you. Power Seal Driveway Sealing has been making Central New Yorkers happy to come home since 1997. Sealing your driveway doesn’t just make it look better, it protects the asphalt and helps reduce the chance of needing to repave the entire driveway.

Questions about your driveway? Tom Juno, owner and manager, works every job site to make sure Power Seal customers are more than pleased with the results of their work.

Job turnaround time and prices for Power Seal are the most competitive in the Syracuse market. If you’re looking for a quote, we know you’ll be pleased with what Power Seal has to offer.

Commercial Sealing

Power Seal Driveway Sealing has experience with both residential and commercial driveways and parking lots. Your driveway and parking lot are the first things that your clients and business partners learn about you. From crack filling to asphalt repairs, sealing to line painting. A simple touch up to your lot can go a long way in appearances.

Residential Sealing

You dodge potholes every day in Central New York, you shouldn’t have to dodge them in your own driveway. Your driveway is the first thing you and guests see when you come home. Make the right first impression with a smooth, solid path to your home and create a front yard that your family is happy and proud to live on.

To get a quote and to see all they have to offer please visit www.cusepowerseal.com or call (315) 622-5221.

As always, support those who support racing.

The Speedway also welcomes, Northeast Racing Products. Auction. Trade Show and Swap Meet. Their name “Northeast,” says it all as they are the largest show of its kind in the region.

With vendors from all over the country, you will find the latest and best products for dirt, asphalt, circle track, drag racing and other types of racing too numerous to mention. Looking to upgrade your racing program? You will find top cars and parts in the auction portion of the weekend.

The show will take place the weekend of November 17-18 at the New York State Fairgrounds.

For more information you need to know if you are vendor, seller, or buyer go to www.northeastracingproducts.com (315) 374-2839 or by email [email protected] And don’t forget to like their Facebook page.

We all know if there is one thing that goes together they are racing people and their pets. Not all of our furry friends are as fortunate as the ones we have at home. When there is a need the racing family always steps up in a big way. This Saturday, August 18 there will be a silent auction in the midway to benefit Bernard’s Beagle Rescue & Misfits Animal Rescue & Sanctuary. To learn more, go to the www.fultonspeedway.com and the track Facebook page to learn more and to see all the awesome items that will be up for auction.

A big welcome to Parratt Wolff and their employees. To see all the services, they offer in the drilling industry go to www.pwinc.com.

Any questions you might have about the 2018 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at 315-593-6531 or [email protected] . For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway for weekly and race day updates.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

