Changes Coming for Popular Camp Hollis Senior Camp

OSWEGO TOWN – The popular Senior Camp Retreat held at Camp Hollis in Oswego Town twice each year—in June and again in September—will soon be trying out a few changes.

Importantly for area residents who look forward to returning, and for any prospective new attendees, be advised that the coming Senior Camp will be a one-day action-packed retreat.

In recent years, it has been a two-day overnight program with the option of staying in Camp Hollis cabins overnight or attending one or two daytime programming events.

Seniors 55 years of age and older interested in participating in the upcoming Senior Camp Retreat are invited to mark their calendars for September 10.

Arrival time will be 8:30 a.m. and programming will continue all day.

Frances Wadas of the town of Scriba will be accepting registrations beginning by the end of August.

This year marks the 26th consecutive year that the scenic health camp has hosted senior campers.

A variety of programs are scheduled ranging from chair yoga, Zumba gold, and arts and crafts to nature hikes in the woods and specially gifted entertainers.

It all happens in the lodge and on the grounds along the shores of Great Lake Ontario.

The pavilion offers another great venue for programming.

Although the usual option for overnight in the cabins won’t be happening this September, two or three cabins will be open during the day for anyone wishing to take a rest break.

Another change is that the large meal will be during the noontime hour.

Sandwiches and ice cream sundaes will be on the menu for the 5 o’clock hour.

During summer months Camp Hollis hosts the youth of the county with different age groups getting the opportunity for their own special week of camping,

The Oswego City County Youth Bureau, under auspices of the county, owns and operates Camp Hollis.

Many improvements have been made at the health camp and are ongoing in the lodge (recreation hall and kitchen).

Electricity and running water is also now available in the large pavilion and major repairs including new roofs can be observed on some of the cabins.

Improvements are ongoing at this time and many more are planned for the near future, also.

The next planning committee meeting for September Senior Camp Retreat will be held at 2 p.m. August 13 at Camp Hollis.

New volunteers are invited and encouraged to attend.

For more information, call Sandy Davis, facilitator, at 315-532-0107.

Special thanks is offered to Tracie Wallace, programming coordinator for RSVP.

She serves on the Senior Camp planning committee and creates the timely brochures that are used for registering for Senior Camp each cycle.

