Changes In Library’s WiFi Access Announced

OSWEGO – Changes in accessing the Oswego Public Library’s WiFi will be effective September 24.

Please call the library with any questions.

Individuals who have an active library card will continue to enter their library card number and pin.

If you do not have a library card, please stop at the main circulation desk to obtain a guest number and pin.

You will need to show your current ID with your address.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...