Charles D. ‘Carl’ Beattie

March 3, 2019

Graveside services for Charles D. “Carl” Beattie who died on March 3, 2019, will be at noon on Wednesday May 15, 2019, in Pine Plains Cemetery, 8686 Henry Clay Blvd., Clay, NY 13041.

The Rev. Jeff Hodge will officiate the

service.

U. S. Army Honor Team as well as Phoenix Memorial VFW Post 5540 will complete his burial ritual.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, has charge of arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...