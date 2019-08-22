FULTON, NY – Charles E. Pettit, 85, of Palermo, passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

He was the son of Floyd and Iva Harrington Pettit.

A native of Palermo, Mr. Pettit was a life resident.

He retired in 1991 after 28 years with the Carpenters’ Union Local 747, (formerly in Oswego) Syracuse.

He was a member of the Palermo United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, the former Beverly J. Corliss of Palermo; two daughters, Suzanne L. (Robert) Borden and Debra J. (Leonard) Mullen both of Oswego; three sons, Charles E. Pettit Jr. of Pulaski, James M. (Shannon) Pettit of Palermo and Thomas F. (Melissa) Pettit of Florida; sister, Mary N. (Robert – deceased) Kling of Clay City, Kentuckt; two brothers, Paul J. (Barbara) Pettit of Palermo and Henry A. (Sandy) Pettit of Clay City; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a funeral service to immediately follow.

Burial will be at Upson Corners Cemetery, 920 County Route 45, Central Square.

For those wishing, donations may be made to the Palermo United Methodist Church, 11 County Route 35, Fulton, NY 13069, in Charles’ memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

