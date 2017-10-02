Charles T. Knapp, 92

FULTON, NY – Charles T. Knapp, 92, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday September 30, 2017, at Oswego Hospital.

Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Ralph and Lula Corpron Knapp.

Chuck served in the U. S. Navy during World War II from 1943 until 1946.

Following the service, he worked in construction as an electrical contractor and in 1959 founded Knapp Electric, Inc. in Fulton.

He married the love of his life, Fanny Barker, on August 23, 1947, at the First Presbyterian Church in Fulton, where they have been continuous members, and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017.

Chuck and Fanny purchased a farm in 1955 on Lakeshore Road in Fulton and named it Neahtahwanta Farm where they raised horses and beef cattle for many years.

He was a member Hiram Masonic Lodge #144, Royal Arch Masons, Knights Templar and Cryptic Masons and served as the leader of all the organizations.

He was also a member of Knights of the York Cross of Honour, Media Shriners, their Horse Patrol and Motor Patrol, Whango Grotto and Elks Lodge #830 where he had served as an Exalted Ruler.

Surviving are his wife, Fanny Knapp of Fulton; four sons, Lance (Polly), Loren (Denise), Mark (Jacqueline) and Bruce (Julie) Knapp all of Fulton; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Douglas, Jason, Amy, Michael, Amanda, Steven, Aaron and Katie; 10 great-grandchildren, Mathew, Emilee, Joshua, Tucker, Max, Ava Marie, Ethan, Trevor, Evan and Connor.

Calling hours will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with military honors and burial at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to the First United Church of Fulton, 33 S. Third St., Fulton, NY 13069 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

