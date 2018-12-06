FULTON, NY – Cheryll R. Buck, 71, of Volney, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in 1947, a daughter to the late Floyd and Arlene Margrey Rancier.

After 30 years of service, Cheryll retired from Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

She enjoyed her cats, crocheting and above all her 4 p.m. glass of wine.

Cheryll was predeceased by her step-son, Richard Buck.

She is survived by her husband, Dick; one son, Ryan Buck of Volney; step-son, Tom (Karen) Buck of Camillus; six grandchildren, Kyle, Ryleigh, Laura, Sierra, Amber and Lyndsey; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Lee (Emily) Rancier of Pennsylvania; as well as nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to C.N.Y. S.P.C.A. 5878 E. Molloy Road, Syracuse, NY 13211 in Cheryll’s memory.

