Chester Bogdziewcz – Spring Burial

Chester Bogdziewcz

December 4, 2017

FULTON – Chester Bogdziewcz, 89, of Fulton, will be given military honors 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 8, graveside in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, by the New York State Funeral Honor Guard.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

