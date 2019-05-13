Chicken Barbecue Planned At Cody VFD

May 13, 2019 Contributor

FULTON – On May 19 Cody Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chicken barbeque from 11:30 a.m. until sold out.

It will be  at the Cody Fire Station on Wilcox Road off State Route 48, South, Fulton.

Call 315-593-8977 for delivery information.

