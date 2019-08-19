Child Advocacy Center to Host Summer Bash

OSWEGO – Ever wonder what kind of work the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County does and why it is so vital to our communities?

Well this is your chance to discover all that the CAC offers at its Summer Bash on August 22.

Staff and board members of the CAC meet for lunch at Skip’s Fish Fry in Oswego to discuss plans for the CAC’s upcoming summer bash. Seated from left are CAC board member Danielle Hayden of the Oswego County Federal Credit Union; CAC fund development director Myia Hill; and CAC clinical director Dawn Metott. Standing from left are CAC outreach and prevention advocate Tristen Johnson; CAC executive director Karrie Damm; CAC board president John Zanewych; and Shawn Cathcart, owner of Skip’s Fish Fry.

From 3 to 7 p.m. the CAC will open its doors to the public and invite community members to tour its facilities and see how CAC’s experience team of professionals care for our county’s most vulnerable children.

“Child abuse and exploitation is a problem that’s in the news far too often,” said CAC Executive Director Karrie Damm. “And while people may hear about the incident they seldom hear about the aftermath and how we at the CAC work with children and families to help them not just survive but go on to thrive. During our summer bash those attending will have the opportunity to meet our staff and board members experience the safe, child friendly environment that the CAC offers and learn how our staff works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to provide a multi-disciplinary response that offers support and promotes healing.”

The CAC’s Summer Bash is a family friendly event featuring live music from Kimo and Anna from 4 – 7 pm.

Dinner and dessert will be available from Skip’s Fish Fry of Oswego and Cruisin Cones of Camillus.

For more information on the CAC or to support its efforts, visit www.oswegocac.org or contact their office at 315-59CHILD (315-592-4453).

