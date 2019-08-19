Child Advocacy Center to Host Summer Bash

OSWEGO – Ever wonder what kind of work the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County does and why it is so vital to our communities?

Well this is your chance to discover all that the CAC offers at its Summer Bash on August 22.

From 3 to 7 p.m. the CAC will open its doors to the public and invite community members to tour its facilities and see how CAC’s experience team of professionals care for our county’s most vulnerable children.

“Child abuse and exploitation is a problem that’s in the news far too often,” said CAC Executive Director Karrie Damm. “And while people may hear about the incident they seldom hear about the aftermath and how we at the CAC work with children and families to help them not just survive but go on to thrive. During our summer bash those attending will have the opportunity to meet our staff and board members experience the safe, child friendly environment that the CAC offers and learn how our staff works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to provide a multi-disciplinary response that offers support and promotes healing.”

The CAC’s Summer Bash is a family friendly event featuring live music from Kimo and Anna from 4 – 7 pm.

Dinner and dessert will be available from Skip’s Fish Fry of Oswego and Cruisin Cones of Camillus.

For more information on the CAC or to support its efforts, visit www.oswegocac.org or contact their office at 315-59CHILD (315-592-4453).

