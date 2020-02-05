Child Advocacy Center Welcomes Julie Billings

OSWEGO, NY –

A native of Oswego, Billings, who holds a MBA from Strayer University and a BA in International Relations from Syracuse University, previously was in charge of fund development for Oswego Health.

She is also the president of Eventi Management, a professional event, fundraising and project management company that focuses on working with small non-profits on fundraising and special events.

“Julie joins us at just the right time,” said Zanewych. “We are busy planning the 9th Annual CAC Wing Fest as well as our Pinwheel Project and our recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.”

“I’m excited to be helping such a wonderful organization,” said Billings. “The work the CAC does to care for children during the most vulnerable time in their lives is amazing. I’m truly impressed with how the staff and board members are dedicated to the agency’s mission of helping children and their families heal after such a traumatic event. The CAC helps create positive outcomes and plays a vital role in the health of our community.”

As interim director of development Billings will take charge of all the CAC’s fundraising and events.

At present she is immersed in the CAC’s signature fundraising event, Wing Fest.

“Having attended Wing Fest in the past I am familiar with the event,” said Billings. “I find it interesting how it has grown over the years and has become one of Oswego County’s most anticipated events. We have already surpassed the number of restaurants we had last year and will be adding even more. It’s a testament to the quality of the event, the efforts of the planning committee, the support the CAC receives from the community and of course, the generosity of the restaurants and other vendors that make Wing Fest possible.”

“We’re fortunate to have such a talented individual handling our fund development,” added Zanewych. “Julie has worked with both private and public organizations for more than 20 years. Her expertise in financial development, strategic planning, event planning, and project management will prove beneficial to the CAC.”

Located at 163 S, First St., Fulton, the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

The CAC also has a satellite office located at 3850 State Route 13 in Pulaski.

For more information on the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, call 315-592-4453 or visit www.oswegocac.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...