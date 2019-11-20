Child Advocacy Center Welcomes Morgan Kiellach

FULTON, NY – Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County Karrie Damm has announced that Therapist Morgan Kiellach, LMSW has joined the staff of the CAC.

A graduate of Keuka College with a Bachelor’s degree in social work, Kiellach holds a Master’s Degree from Nazareth College in social work with a concentration in family and community practice, and is certified in Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

Prior to joining the CAC Kiellach worked at Berkshire Farm Center where she served as therapist for children in foster care.

Kiellach learned of the CAC through a conversation with a former co-worker.

“When I heard about the CAC and the work it does it piqued my interested. I like that it provides a comfortable, private child-friendly setting which is physically and psychologically safe for children and families. It sounded like a good fit for me,” said Kiellach.

“I am passionate about working with children and families who have experienced trauma,” added Kiellach. “I knew I would be able to apply my skills and knowledge as a therapist at the CAC to help survivors of trauma heal and thrive. I also love that the CAC takes a multi-disciplinary team approach, so children do not have to be shuffled around from agency to agency to tell their story of abuse over and over again.”

At the CAC Kiellach will offer evidence-based assessment and psychotherapeutic intervention to child victims of abuse and non-offending family members.

Additionally she will co-facilitate a Problematic Sexual Behaviors group and a Parenting Skills group.

“I am looking forward to working one-on-one with children and teenagers to help them decrease their trauma symptoms and thrive,” said Kiellach.

“We are fortunate to be able to add Morgan to our awesome team of professionals here at the CAC,” said Damm. “Her experience and her love of working with children and their families will make a positive difference in the lives of those we serve.”

“The work that CAC does is amazing,” continued Kiellach. “The variety of services the CAC offers such as individual and family therapy, support groups, educational groups, advocacy services to help through the legal process, case management services, forensic interviews, and outreach services is impressive. The CAC is a huge support for children who have experienced trauma and their families and I am happy to be a part of it.”

Located at 163 S. First St., Fulton, the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

For information on how you can support the efforts of the CAC visit www.oswegcac.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...