Child Advocacy Center Welcomes Myia Hill

FULTON, NY – Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County Karrie Damm has announced that Myia Hill has been named as the agency’s fund development director.

Hill, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from SUNY Oswego, previously worked at the CNY Community Foundation in Syracuse and most recently as development manager with the Oswego Health Foundation.

At the CAC Hill will be responsible for establishing a fund development program focused on enlightening community members on the work that the CAC does and the positive impact it has on the lives of the children and families that it serves.

“Myia’s background in marketing and her experience with annual giving programs and fundraising events will serve her well in this new position at the CAC, said Damm. “The addition of Myia to our staff and the prospect of establishing a successful fund development program are exciting. We’re happy to that Myia chose to join our staff.”

Like many in our communities, Hill was aware of the CAC but was did not realize the scope of the work the agency does.

Sharing that information with community members will be one of her primary goals as fund development director.

“I love the mission of the CAC,” said Hill. “It’s rewarding to know that my work as fund development director plays a role in helping children that have been physically or sexually abused and their families heal and move on with their lives. I’m looking forward to working for an agency that is making a difference in the lives of those that are most vulnerable.”

Located at 163 S. First St., the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

For information on how you can support the efforts of the CAC, visit www.oswegcac.org.

