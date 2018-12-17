Child Advocacy Center Welcomes New Board Members

FULTON, NY – Karrie Damm, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County announced that the agency recently welcomed five new members to its board of directors.

They are Jeanne McManus, Patrick Haggerty, Kim McPherson, Rebekah Prosachik and Sydney DiPierro.

Haggerty, a real estate salesperson with Century 21 Leah’s Signature, became aware of the CAC through his association with Century 21. “I was involved in the CAC’s acquisition of its current location,” said Haggerty. “It was through my interaction with the CAC’s Executive Director Karrie Damm that I discovered the extent of what the CAC does and what its role is in our community. The work the CAC does is absolutely invaluable. It is unfortunate that an organization like the CAC is necessary at all, but the reality is it is entirely necessary. The appreciation level I have for the staff at the CAC is hard to put in to words. The organization is under tremendous leadership with Karrie. She and her courageous staff advocate for and assist the most innocent and vulnerable segment of our population and do everything they can to serve the needs of the community, which unfortunately are numerous.”

Sydney DiPierro, banking officer and account manager for Pathfinder Bank learned of the CAC through the agency’s most popular fundraiser. “I’ve attended the CAC’s Wing Fest the past few years so I was somewhat familiar with the agency and what they did. However, I was not aware of the scope of its work until I was asked to attend a board meeting. The meeting began with a moving presentation about what the CAC does on a daily basis. CAC employees at the meeting expressed their feelings regarding why they work at the CAC and what it means to them. It was truly eye-opening to see the importance of the CAC and how its work benefits Oswego County. I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of this board and help in any way I could!”

For Kim McPherson, a licensed real estate salesperson with Century 21 Galloway Realty, it was her work as a United Way volunteer that led her to the CAC. “As a member of United Way’s allocation committee I heard about the many services that are provided by the CAC. By coincidence I was also in a court room where I witnessed the testimony of a victim of child abuse. That’s when I was totally taken back and felt the need to be a part of the CAC. The work of the CAC is extremely important as it helps the most vulnerable in society have their voices heard and seeks to protect the rights of all children,” said McPherson.

Damm is thrilled to be welcoming the new board members and praised them for their enthusiasm and strong commitment to the CAC.

“We are fortunate to add these talented individuals to our board of directors,” said Damm. “They all recognize the need for our services and understand how these services benefit children that have been abused. Each of our new board members bring with them a wide range of skill sets and experiences and passion that will undoubtedly prove beneficial to the CAC and keep us focused on our goal of eliminating child abuse in Oswego County. We are very grateful for their energy and commitment.”

Located at 163 S. First St. in Fulton, the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

The CAC also has a satellite office located at 3850 State Route 13 in Pulaski.

For more information on the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County call 315-592-4453 or visit www.oswegocac.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...