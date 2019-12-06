Child Advocacy Center Welcomes New Board Members

FULTON, NY – Karrie Damm, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County (CAC) has announced that the agency recently welcomed Betsy Copps and Christian Sweeting to its board of directors.

Sweeting, facilities manager for Oswego County Opportunities became aware of the importance of the work the CAC does while working on a volunteer project with Leadership Oswego County that included painting a colorful mural on the walls of the walkway to the CAC’s side entrance.

According to Sweeting the positive images and bright colors create a welcoming atmosphere for children to walk through, especially for those that have recently been traumatized.

“I’ve always had a strong connection to the youth in our community,” said Sweeting. “When I heard about the work that the CAC does in assisting child abuse victims and their families I wanted to help. The CAC is a vital resource. Helping youth is one of the most important things our community can do; the stronger our youth, the stronger our community.”

OCO Senior Director of Operations Betsy Copps learned of the CAC and its mission through her years of employment at OCO.

“

It is important for the non-profit sector to work together to assure the highest level of service is provided for the greatest number of people in need, said Copps. “As someone on the administrative side of human services one way I can do this is to serve as a board member for an agency whose mission I can wholly support. The most vulnerable among us are the children, and the greatest gift we can give ourselves, our communities and our future is to help survivors and their families by providing services and supports in a safe, non-threatening manner and by acting as advocates for child abuse awareness and prevention.”

Damm is pleased to be welcoming the new board members and praised them for their willingness to the share their time and talents to the mission of the CAC.

“I’m grateful that Betsy and Christian have joined our board of directors,” said Damm. “Working for OCO they both are well aware of the need for our services and recognize the positive impact these services have on children that have been abused. Being part of the human services sector their unique experiences and passion for helping others make them a perfect fit for a board of directors that is committed to the mission of the CAC and eliminating child abuse in Oswego County.”

Located at 163 S. First St. in Fulton, the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

The CAC also has a satellite office located at 3850 State Route 13 in Pulaski.

For more information on the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, call 315-592-4453 or visit www.oswegocac.org.

