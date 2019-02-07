Child Advocacy Center Welcomes New Mental Health Team

FULTON, NY – Karrie Damm, executive of the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County has announced that Crystal Hoban and Dawn Metott have joined the Mental Health Program of the CAC.

Hoban, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Albany, as well as a Master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and a Child therapy C.A.S. from Syracuse University, will serve as a Marriage and Family Therapist at the CAC.

Prior to joining the CAC Hoban served an internship as a Marriage and Family Therapist at Vera House/McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center in Syracuse and most recently as a counselor at the Methadone Outpatient Clinic at Helio Health.

Hoban discovered the CAC when she was offered an internship while working on her master’s degree at Syracuse University.

“I have always enjoyed connecting with people and helping them to reach their own goals,” said Hoban. “At my previous positions my caseload included facilitating individual and group therapy sessions. At the CAC I will be able to focus on child therapy and using expressive therapies such as play and art therapy.”

Hoban’s caseload at the CAC includes working individually with children and teenagers to decrease the symptomology they are displaying in regard to their trauma.

She will also co-facilitate a Problematic Sexual Behaviors group and Parenting Skill group.

“I’m pleased to welcome Crystal to our staff,” said Damm. “Her previous experience, passion for the work she does and her familiarity with the CAC will prove beneficial to our agency and our clients.”

“I thoroughly enjoy what I do at the CAC and working with individuals of all social statuses and backgrounds. The CAC is beautiful piece of Oswego County where individuals are able to receive advocacy and therapy services for their children who have had a traumatic experience. It’s rewarding to know that I am helping our future generations become stronger and more resilient,” added Hoban.

Dawn Metott

As the new Clinical Director, Licensed Mental Health Counselor Metott brings to the CAC a wealth of experience in working with youth in Oswego County.

She previously worked as youth activities coordinator for Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, and most recently as the prevention service school supervisor for Farnham Family Services where she provided clinical supervision and support to school based counselors and master’s level interns.

Additionally, Metott provided counseling, support and education to youth at risk for substance abuse.

A native of Oswego County, Metott holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Public Justice and a master’s degree in Human Service Counseling from SUNY Oswego.

Having worked with the CAC in her previous positions, Metott is familiar with the CAC and sees it as a perfect fit for her career aspirations.

“I have always had the desire to help others, especially children and adolescents. As I have grown in my experience and progressed in my career my desire to help children has not changed; however I now have the passion to help new therapists to grow in their skills to work with young people and their families. Being a part of the CAC allows me to fulfill that passion,” said Metott.

As clinical director for the CAC’s mental health staff Metott will oversee the CAC’s Mental Health Program, which includes providing clinical supervision to the mental health therapists and interns, conduct assessments, coordinate the referral and intake process, conduct treatment sessions, and other tasks related to the day-to-day function of the program.

“Dawn is an integral part of our multidisciplinary team,” said Damm. “We’re fortunate to add such an experienced professional as Dawn to our amazing staff that is dedicated to healing and improving the lives of children that have survived physical or sexual abuse.”

“I love the mission of the CAC; to provide a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, and promotes healing of victims and their families,” said Metott. “The CAC is the only agency in Oswego County that brings all services and providers together to provide a physically and psychologically safe place for children and families to receive the services they need in probably one of the most difficult times in their lives. It also provides some of the only ‘experts’ in the area trained to deal with complex trauma cases. The agency and its employees are all committed to helping some of the most vulnerable children in our community and to do it in a way that does not re-victimize them. I’m proud to be a part of the CAC.”

Located at 163 S. First St. in Fulton, the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

The CAC also has a satellite office located at 3850 State Route 13 in Pulaski.

For more information on the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, call 315-592-4453 or visit www.oswegocac.org.

