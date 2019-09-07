Child Advocacy Center Welcomes Sara Dopp

FULTON, NY – Fulton native Sara Dopp has joined the staff of the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County as a case manager.

Dopp most recently worked for the Central New York Development Services Offices. The organization provides residential, rehabilitative, and vocational support to people with developmental disabilities and their families.

While at CNY DSO Dopp assisted clients with life planning, coordinating clinical services, and connecting them with other community agencies.

“We’re excited to have Sara join our staff,” said CAC Executive Director Karrie Damm. “Her extensive experience at CNY DOS is ideally suited for her responsibilities at the CAC.”

As a case manager, Dopp will support survivors and their families by providing practical solutions to the challenges they may face as a result of being a victim of crime and help them get their lives back on track.

Upon meeting with families that come into the CAC, Dopp will review services and assess the needs of the children and their families.

She will serve as a strong advocate and liaison between the families and other community organizations with a goal of empowering families as they move forward and rebuild their lives.

“Some of our cases create very stressful situations for the family,” said Damm. “Grandparents or other relatives may suddenly become guardians and now welcome traumatized children into their homes. Sara will ease their stress in many ways, such as helping families to secure medical insurance, finding transportation for them to and from court appearances in the event they have to testify, help obtaining birth certificates, social security cards, medical records, and other challenges.”

Dopp, who is a certified sleep ambassador, will also be involved in the CAC’s new partnership with Cribs for Kids®, an organization whose mission is to prevent infant sleep-related deaths by educating parents and caregivers on the importance of practicing safe sleep for their babies and by providing portable cribs to families who, otherwise, cannot afford a safe place for their babies to sleep.

“The work the CAC does truly appeals to me,” said Dopp. “I love seeing a happy ending and that’s what the CAC creates. The CAC has an incredible staff that aids families that are struggling and facing a multitude of challenges and empowers them to get their lives back on track. That’s what I absolutely love about the CAC and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Located at 163 S. First St. in Fulton, the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

For information on how you can support the efforts of the CAC, visit www.oswegcac.org.

