Child Care, Development Council Of Oswego County Updates Parents

OSWEGO COUNTY – As continued coverage places emphasis on Child Care needs during the COVID-19 we at Child Care & Development Council of Oswego County wanted to be sure you had the most up-to date information for parents to access Child Care Referrals during this time.

It is important to us that all parents have the most accurate information to reduce any barriers for them to access child care in this pandemic.

Please note the local contact for CCR&R services in the following counties;

Child Care & Development Council of Oswego County at 315-343-2344 ext 12. ( Oswego County only .) By Phone Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by email anytime at [email protected]

.) By Phone Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by email anytime at Child Care Solutions provides Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) services for Onondaga and Cayuga Counties only.

Cornell Cooperative Extension at 315-223-7880 ext 222. Herkimer/Madison/Oneida Counties from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

*Press release from Child Care & Development Council of Oswego County.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...