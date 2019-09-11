Child Passenger Safety Week Event Announced

OSWEGO – Every day in America, millions of parents and caregivers travel with children in their vehicles.

While some children are buckled in properly in the correct car seats for their ages and sizes – most are not, if they are buckled up at all.

According to recent data, nearly 90% of car seats are misused.

To help combat this issue, NHTSA and the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board are sponsoring Child Passenger Safety Week from September 15-21, a campaign dedicated to helping parents and caregivers make sure their children ride as safely as possible – every trip, every time.

“Every 32 seconds in 2017, a child younger than 13 was involved in a passenger vehicle crash,” said Kyle Boeckmann. “Using car seats that are age- and size-appropriate is the best way to keep your children safe. Car seats matter, and having the right car seat installed and used the right way is critical.”

“As parents and caregivers, we have a long list of things we do for our children to show our love. One of the simplest and most important things on the list should be to make sure they are in the right car seat for their age and size,” he continued. “Get your car seats checked. Make certain they’re installed correctly, and that your kids are in the right seats and are buckled in correctly. Even if you think your child’s car seat is installed correctly, get it checked with a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, so you can be sure that your child is the safest he or she can be while traveling.”

The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board is partnering with Lowes on to bring a car seat check with certified technicians on Sept. 21 in the Lowes of Oswego parking lot, 445 Route 104 Oswego.

This event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This event is free with the goal of checking, installing and assisting caregivers to ensure their children are safe in their seat.

If you have any questions, please contact Boeckmann at the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board at 315-343-2344 ext 22.

