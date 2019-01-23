Children Invited To Audition For College Production Of ‘Fun Home’

OSWEGO — Local children ages 6 to 12 are invited to audition for roles in “Fun Home,” a musical theatre production opening April 25 at SUNY Oswego.

Vocal auditions for kids will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 7 and 8 in 212 Hewitt on campus.

They should come prepared with a one-minute monologue (comedic or dramatic) memorized, as well as 16 to 32 bars of music memorized with a copy of the sheet music.

Required dress for the vocal auditions is business casual.

Auditioners should show up 15 minutes in advance of their scheduled slot to fill out paperwork.

Theatre professor Jonel Langenfeld-Rial will direct the production, billed as “a tender, heartbreakingly hilarious musical” adapted by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori from Alison Bechdel’s memoir of growing up in “museum/funeral home (‘Fun Home’ for short), her relationship with her family, and her own coming of age.”

Based on an acclaimed graphic novel by Bechdel, the original Broadway production won a Tony award for Best Musical in 2015.

The production contains themes that may be sensitive to younger children; any questions can be directed to [email protected]

To sign up for auditions and for additional details, visit tinyurl.com/funhomeauditionoswego.

