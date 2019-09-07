Children’s Programs Start Back Up At the Oswego Public Library for the Fall

OSWEGO – Storyhours resume on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. for the school year starting September 11 at the Oswego Library.

Topics for the fall include school, bus, shoes, clothing, art, music, kangaroo, duck, apple, and applesauce.

Read with Sasha continues on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

It is a great opportunity to encourage beginner readers to read out loud to Sasha our pet partner dog.

Lego Club resumes on the second Tuesday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. starting September 10.

Come make Lego creations from our Lego collection to be on display for the month.

Art with Jen continues on the second Saturday of each month for children ages 7 through 14.

Sign up is required.

20 participants are allowed.

Dot Day projects will be made in September.

In October they will make glue resist pumpkins.

Printmaking robots with Legos is the project for November.

Call the library at 315-341-5867 to reserve a space for your child.

All these events are free and open to the public in the children’s room of the Oswego Public Library at 120 E. Second St.

Please call 315-341-5867 if you have further questions.

