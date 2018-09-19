Children’s Theater to Host Auditions For Holiday Production

OSWEGO – The Oswego Children’s Theater will host auditions for this year’s holiday production on September 27 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the home of the Mosher family, 151 E. Seneca St., Oswego.

Founded in 2002, Oswego Children’s Theater has presented dozens of plays celebrating the holiday season, including “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” “Babes in Toyland,” “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and many others.

Any child between the ages of 3 up to 21 is eligible to participate in the production.

Those auditioning may be asked to read from a prepared script.

Children who are not at reading age will be asked to recite a nursery rhyme.

There will be no need to prepare a vocal audition.

There will be roles available in the production for every child and a few adults.

Oswego Children’s Theater productions are all inclusive meaning no child will be turned away.

Wayne and Kelly Mosher will direct the production which will be performed in early December.

“Come play with us.”

For more information, call 342-5265 or email [email protected]

