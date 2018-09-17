Chris Coccia, Chip Chantry Featured Oct. 12 At Fulton Lions ‘Mane Event’ Comedy Night

FULTON, N.Y. – The Fulton Lions Club has announced that they will be hosting their 6th annual Mane Event comedy night with nationally known comedians Chris Coccia, the headliner, and opener, Chip Chantry. on Friday, Oct. 12, at the Fulton Polish Home. All proceeds raised will benefit community members in need.

“This event has been very successful for us and the community. It’s sure to be a fun, entertaining night for all,” said Zach Merry, Fulton Lions president. “Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. There will also be a 50-50 drawing and a raffle for a ticket in our next Lions Loot Sweepstakes.”

Presale tickets are $15 and can be purchased up to Oct. 5 at Devine Designs, Fulton Medicine Place, Phoenix Medicine Place, Mimi’s Drive-In, PathFinder Bank-Fulton, and the Fulton Polish Home. Ticket donations sold at the door can be purchased for $20 per person and “Laugh Package” tables of eight may also be purchased in advance for $200 per table. “Laugh with the Lions-Laugh Package” includes reserved preferred seating near the stage, waitress service, specialty pizzas, snacks and soda, and one complimentary drink per person. Laugh Package tables can also be purchased online at fultonlionsclub.com. For more information contact Deana Michaels, event co-chair, at (315) 529-5508, or co-chair Linda Hughes at (315) 960-3019.

According to his website, (chriscoccia.com), he has appeared on Comedy Central, The Game Show Network and XM Radio. “Chris Coccia’s act is a perfect combination of hilarious material sand the ability to present it ‘in the moment’. Flowing seamlessly between material and improvised interaction with the crowd, Chris is able to open the audience up as he pulls them into a shared recognition of our own human-ness.

“Chris keeps a full schedule working everything from the country’s top comedy clubs to corporate events, to colleges. In addition, Chris Coccia won the 2008 Purina Pet Comedy Challenge, a national event with a $10,000 prize. He was also invited to be part of the Great American Comedy Festival in Johnny Carson’s hometown, Norfolk, NE, put together by the talent coordinator of the Late Show with David Letterman, Eddie Brill.”

Chip Chantry is a television writer and stand-up comedian. According to his website, (chipchantry.com): “He has written for the first season of ‘Crazy Talk,’ a comedy/talk series for NBC Universal and the syndicated series ‘Whacked Out Sports.’ He was the winner of 2013’s Philly’s Phunniest Contest at Helium Comedy Club, where he is a regular performer. Chip also won the ‘Funniest Comedian’ award in Philadelphia’s annual Comedy Awards in both 2012 and 2014.

“Chip has opened for national headliners such as Louis CK, Dave Chappelle, Bob Saget, and Todd Glass. In 2012, he released his first live comedy album, “Across From The Adonis.”

“He was also a humor writer for PhillyMag.com, and has written and performed in a number of live and video sketches, including “Deck the Hall and Oates” which VH1.com called “one of the best parodies of the year” in 2011. He also wrote and produced the monthly late night-style talk show,‘Good Evening w/Chip Chantry,’at Helium Comedy Club, and the monthly comedy variety program, ‘Chip Chantry’s One Man Show (w/ special guests!),’at the Philly Improv Theater.”

The Fulton Lions Club helps the community with a variety of projects and services by their annual fundraising events such as the Lions Loot Sweepstakes and Charby’s Duck Derby. For further information visit their website, https://fultonlionsclub.com.

