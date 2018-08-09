Christine Marie (Gilmore) Clary, 51

OSWEGO, NY – Christine Marie (Gilmore) Clary, 51 of Oswego, died Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018, at Oswego Hospital after a long illness.

She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Harriet (Hopkins) Gilmore and Louis Gilmore of Oswego.

Christine was a graduate of Oswego High School and CCBI and attended SUNY Oswego.

She was an employee benefits technician for the Oswego County Department of Human Resources, retiring in 2016 with 28 years of service.

Chris also was a well-known Avon representative for many years.

Mrs. Clary was a long-time volunteer for the Girl Scouts, leading Troop #11027 and acting as district cookie coordinator for many years.

She also was a volunteer and organizer for Relay for Life Cancer Fundraiser.

Christine was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

She had a passion for flowers, birds and all animals – but especially her faithful dog, Comet, and felines, Honey and Oliver.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Raymond W. Clary; two sons, Brandon M. (Danielle) Clary of Fulton and William D. Clary of Watertown; and one daughter, Katelyn M. (Sam Kilgore) Clary of Oswego; three brothers, Louis (Lynne) Gilmore Jr. of Florida, Robert (Becky Dodge) Gilmore and William (Bonnie Trembly) Gilmore both of Oswego; sister, Debra L. Gilmore of Oswego; and one grandchild, Patrice Clary.

Also surviving are father-in-law, Raymond U. (Sharon) Clary of Fulton; sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Christopher) Blum of Oswego, Margaret Clary of Florida and Meegan (Jeff) Adkins of Fulton; and brother-in-law, Michael (Bonnie) Clary of Fulton.

She was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Mary A. Clary.

Christine is survived by many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Corliss Varnum, Oswego Hospital Oncology, Oswego County Hospice, friend Shelley Love and niece Kara Dodge for their love and dedication to Christine.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Oswego.

Calling hours, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, will be Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, Inc. 8170 Thompson Road Cicero, NY 13039, Friends of Oswego County Hospice 44 E. Bridge St. #204B Oswego, NY 13126 or the Oswego County Humane Society 1542, 29 W. Seneca St. Oswego, NY 13126.

