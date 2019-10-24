Christmas Craft Show Scheduled

OSWEGO – The Oswego City County Youth Bureau, in collaboration with the Oswego Kiwanis Club, will hold a Christmas craft show on November 16 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Oswego Elks Lodge.
More than 50 tables of crafters and vendors are planned.
Food will be available for purchase.
We will have a free bike raffle for a child. The bike was donated and made by Huhtamaki in Fulton.
Kiwanis will hold a bake sale.
For more information, please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451 or Julia Burns from Kiwanis at 315-402-0388
