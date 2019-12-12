Christmas in Fulton Set

December 12, 2019 Contributor

FULTON – Oswego County New Horizons Band will present Christmas in Fulton.

The free concert will be on Friday December 20 at 6 p.m.

It will be held at Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*