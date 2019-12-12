Christmas in Fulton Set

FULTON – Oswego County New Horizons Band will present Christmas in Fulton.
The free concert will be on Friday December 20 at 6 p.m.
It will be held at Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St.
FULTON – Oswego County New Horizons Band will present Christmas in Fulton.
The free concert will be on Friday December 20 at 6 p.m.
It will be held at Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2019. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment