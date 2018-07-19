Christmas in July At Sunrise Rotary.

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Rotarian Betty Maute, right, introduced her sister-in-law, Lillie Ghidiu, who brought Christmas in July to Sunrise Rotary.

Both are members of the Golden Glow of Christmas Past, an

organization that collects vintage Christmas lights, ornaments, and

decorations.

The Glow started in 1980 as a small group of individuals who

collected Christmas light bulbs.

The club has grown into an international organization with more than 2,000 members that holds an annual convention.

More information can be found at goldenglow.org and their Facebook page.

