Christmas in Mexico Presents Award-Winning International ‘Elvis’

MEXICO – Award-winning “Elvis” tribute artist and Hollywood movie actor Michael Paul Callahan will be at Christmas in Mexico on December 7.

Give him a big shout out and wave during the lighted parade at 5 p.m.

Watch for “Elvis'” elves handing out candy on the parade route and limited “custom” Elvis scarfs to those that are not on the “naughty” list.

Join us in the Fire Hall following the tree lighting for a chance to hear him perform and take a photo with him.

Be sure all of your friends that are Elvis fans see this.

