Church To Host Holiday Decorations Sale.

OSWEGO – On November 16, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.. Faith United Church, located next to the middle school at 12 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive, will host a Holiday Decorations sale.

Each person entering the church will be given one or more bags to fill.

Upon leaving the sale area, those with bags of merchandise are asked to make a donation.

This sale is an important community outreach for the church.

Because the merchandise is not priced, patrons are able to take home all they can carry for whatever they are able to give.

All of the merchandise is donated by Faith United Church members and friends and many high-quality items are included.

The sale will feature Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations.

Faith United Church is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church USA and the United Church of Christ.

The pastor is Andrew Hinman, serving an open and welcoming congregation.

Sunday services are at 9:15 a.m.

The building is handicapped accessible and nursery care is provided.

For more information, call 315-343-3480 or e-mail [email protected]

Visit the church’s web site at www.faithunitedoswego.org or access Facebook at Faith United Church of Oswego, NY.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...