OSWEGO – Ladies and gentlemen, there wil be another incredible Italian feast at First United Methodist Church of Oswego, 7111 State Route 104 – Just west of SUNY Oswego, on March 7 from 4:30 p.m. until all are served.

Meatballs, hand rolled and baked, homemade spaghetti sauce, and “saucy vegetarian” marinara, salad, bread, dessert and drinks all for one price.

All proceeds are to fund Young Life, Oswego.

