Church to Host Quilt Show, Sale

October 7, 2019 Contributor

OSWEGO – Oswego First Methodist Church, 7111 State Route 104, will host the FUMC Quilters’ 26th annual Quilt and Craft Show and Sale on October 19 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission is free.

Come enjoy shopping vendors and quilt makers.

Start your Christmas shopping now.

Donate to a good cause.

There will be a silent auction to benefit the local cancer services programs.

We will also have a chicken BBQ from noon until gone, takeouts available. Pick up dinner while you’re there.

