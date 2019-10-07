Church to Host Quilt Show, Sale

OSWEGO – Oswego First Methodist Church, 7111 State Route 104, will host the FUMC Quilters’ 26th annual Quilt and Craft Show and Sale on October 19 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Admission is free.
Come enjoy shopping vendors and quilt makers.
Start your Christmas shopping now.
Donate to a good cause.
There will be a silent auction to benefit the local cancer services programs.
We will also have a chicken BBQ from noon until gone, takeouts available. Pick up dinner while you’re there.
